MPA visits different areas of Nawab Shah to review dewatering work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Tariq Masood Arain visited different areas of Nawab Shah city and reviewed dewatering work.

On the occasion MPA said the Sindh Government was taking every possible steps to provide relief to rain-hit people and trying to send them to their homes as soon as possible.

He directed relevant officers to ensure dewatering of rain water from different areas and provide every possible assistance to rain-hit people while fumigation spray to be also carried out on daily basis. Municipal committee officers apprised MPA about drainage of accumulated rain water.