MPA Visits KCCI, Discusses Problems
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) MPA, Shafi Jan, accompanied by former President, Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Iqbal on Monday visited the Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and discussed various issues faced by the chamber.
On this occasion, the chamber officials apprised MPA of the problems faced in regional industrial development.
They appealed to the concerned authorities to impose an “industrial emergency” in Kohat so that the region could be transformed into an industrial hub.
The chamber representatives said that if the government cooperated in providing facilities and incentives, the regions could become the industrial hub of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would increase employment opportunities, regional prosperity and economic stability.
He stressed that it the was the time to prioritize commercial development beyond traditional projects, as was being done by developed countries around the world.
MPA Shafi Jan appreciated the chamber’s suggestions and said that the provincial government was taking serious steps for the development of the industrial sector.
He assured that he would stand with the Kohat Chamber at every forum and provide full support in resolving the issues.
Finally, the chamber leadership expressed the hope that this time the government would take the recommendations presented by the chamber seriously and prioritize regional interests.
The meeting was attended by President Chamber Rashid Paracha, SVP Fahimullah, Former Presidents, Syed Faiq Shah. Arshad Hayat, Malik Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Junaid, Azmat Jamil and Col. R. Jawad Paracha.
Pir Kamran Shah. Shakir Jahangir. Muhammad Rashid Iqbal Mir. Chairman WSSC Muhammad Saad. Qasim Zubair. Intizar Ali. Wasim Khan. Abdul Rehman. Rahat Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.
The prayers were offered and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the late Malik Muhammad Asad Khan shaheed.
APP/azq/378
