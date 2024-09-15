MPA visits Kisan card distribution centre Dunyapur

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Shazia Hayat Tareen paid a visit to Kisan card distribution centre in Dunyapur to review arrangements.

She inspected the Kisan card delivery centre and distributed Kisan cards among farmers. Nasrullah Khan Tareen, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Lodhran, Muhammad Zafar Malik, Assistant Director Agriculture Dunyapur, Shahid Iqbal Cheema and others were present.

The Agriculture (Extension) deputy director briefed the MPA about the Kisan card distribution centre. He informed her about the process of information desk, biometric verification and the Kisan card delivery desks. As part of the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign, she also planted a sapling.

She stated that over 850,000 farmers across the province have got registration for Punjab CM Kisan card so far, and 250,000 cards were being distributed after printing. She announced that 500,000 Kisan cards would be delivered by October 15.

Furthermore, she mentioned that 134 chief minister Kisan card delivery centres have been established at the tehsil level across the province, and the distribution process will continue until October 15. The Kisan card will also be used for purchasing agricultural inputs for wheat cultivation. She highlighted that there were a total of three Kisan card delivery centers in the Lodhran district, with one center in each tehsil.