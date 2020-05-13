Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Raja Azhar, Wednesday visited the residence of Major Mohammed Asghar, who laid down his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border, in fight against cornavirus on May 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA -Sindh, Raja Azhar, Wednesday visited the residence of Major Mohammed Asghar, who laid down his life in the line of duty at Torkham Border, in fight against cornavirus on May 11.

The MPA met the bereaved family members and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

On the occasion, Raja Asif, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Syed Zulfikar Shah, Chaudhry Awais, Azeem Rasool and ShaikhMansoor also accompanied the MPA Raja Azhar.