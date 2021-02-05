MPA visits Miangan colony

Kohat, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to chief minister KPK Zia Ullah Bangash, during his visit of Miangan colony, has heard complaints of people on Friday and also visited the families of the victims of yesterday killings to condole the deaths and to offer Fatiha.

He has issued at the spot orders for resolution of gas supply and security related problems of the people to concerned officers.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Kohat police in a press release has revealed that Inayat Ali Shah has been posted as SP investigation here in Kohat.

While police investigation officer Fazal Ahmed Jan working in Kohat has been directed to report back to central police office Peshawar, notification of these transfers and postings has been issued from IGP office Peshawar.