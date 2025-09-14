MPA Visits Murray College Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visited Government Murray College, Sialkot, highlighting the institution’s historical connection to the poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as a cherished part of national heritage.
Addressing faculty and students, MPA Butt underscored the importance of preserving such heritage sites, stating, “The legacy of Allama Iqbal at Government Murray College is a national treasure. Its preservation and development are a shared responsibility.”
Speaking about the recent floods and torrential rains, he noted that the devastation is not only a test of nature but also a consequence of human negligence. “Uncontrolled deforestation and obstruction of natural waterways have turned seasonal rains into disasters,” he said. “Both the government and the people must work together to overcome these challenges.
”
He expressed concern over the disruption of academic activities due to the floods and urged educational institutions to resume learning with renewed focus. “The lost academic time must now be recovered with full dedication, ensuring that students are given every opportunity to secure a better future,” he said.
MPA Butt stressed the need to protect national infrastructure, warning that negligence leads to greater losses. He called for large-scale tree plantation and the clearing of waterways as essential steps to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce the risk of future disasters.
To mark the occasion, he planted a sapling in the green area of the college and offered prayers for the peace and stability of the country.
Tahir Butt, Mehboob Arif, and faculty members of the college were also present at the event.
