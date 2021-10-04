UrduPoint.com

MPA Visits School, College Of Differently Abled Persons

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:44 PM

MPA visits school, college of differently abled persons

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Sindh Ms. Sharmila Farooqi Monday visited school and college of differently abled persons Ida Rieu Welfare here

During the visit, Ms. Sharmila mingled with children with disabilities, said a statement.

The teachers of the school briefed Ms Sharmila about teaching methodology for the hearing impaired children. She also showed her keen interest in the paintings made by the differently abled children.

The visually impaired children also performed musical performances for the MPA.

During the visit, Sharmila Farooqi also talked to hearing and talking impaired children through sign language.

She also assured full cooperation on behalf of Sindh government to resolve the problems faced by the school administration.

She said "children with disabilities are second to none in abilities. There is a need for these children to be provided with full facilities and be encouraged at every level to move forward and become productive members of society."

