MPA visits tent city camp for condolence of deceased child

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Thursday visited tent city camp in Latifabad and offered condolence to the heirs of deceased flood affected child.

Abdul Jabbar Khan along with AC Latifabad, Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir, DHO Lala Jaffar went to tent city and offered fateha with father and uncle of the deceased child.