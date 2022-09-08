UrduPoint.com

MPA Visits Tent City Camp For Condolence Of Deceased Child

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:01 PM

MPA visits tent city camp for condolence of deceased child

Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Thursday visited tent city camp in Latifabad and offered condolence to the heirs of deceased flood affected child

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Thursday visited tent city camp in Latifabad and offered condolence to the heirs of deceased flood affected child.

Abdul Jabbar Khan along with AC Latifabad, Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir, DHO Lala Jaffar went to tent city and offered fateha with father and uncle of the deceased child.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Provincial Assembly Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Political dialogue essential to address pervading ..

Political dialogue essential to address pervading crises, reduce confrontation: ..

29 seconds ago
 CM visits Sehwan, reviews flood water situation in ..

CM visits Sehwan, reviews flood water situation in Danstar Regulator

30 seconds ago
 Non-formal education important to achieve high lit ..

Non-formal education important to achieve high literacy rate: Sania Nishtar

32 seconds ago
 Imran lost opportunity given by court to seek apol ..

Imran lost opportunity given by court to seek apology in contempt case: Musadiq

36 seconds ago
 Arif Qureshi elected new chairman PTEA for 2022-23 ..

Arif Qureshi elected new chairman PTEA for 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Soldi ..

Pentagon Says Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed, Wounded

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.