MPA Visits Working Women Hostel
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab parliamentary secretary for higher education MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia, accompanying other PML-N leaders, visited the under-construction 52-room capacity working women hostel in Muzaffargarh to check the pace of development, design and quality of work and material.
The project is being carried out to facilitate working women on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the MPA told media persons on Monday.
Chandia observed that the pace of development was satisfactory on the project but warned that it should be completed within the specified period without any compromise on quality of work and materials.
He termed the hostel a gift from CM Maryam Nawaz to working women where they would have a secure accommodation.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students41 seconds ago
-
Fake pesticides seized49 seconds ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah57 seconds ago
-
Special boy rescued1 minute ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram1 minute ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel1 minute ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions1 minute ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-201 minute ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers11 minutes ago
-
Eliminating terrorism is inevitable: Maryam Nawaz11 minutes ago