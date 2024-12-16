Open Menu

MPA Visits Working Women Hostel

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

MPA visits working women hostel

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Punjab parliamentary secretary for higher education MPA Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia, accompanying other PML-N leaders, visited the under-construction 52-room capacity working women hostel in Muzaffargarh to check the pace of development, design and quality of work and material.

The project is being carried out to facilitate working women on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the MPA told media persons on Monday.

Chandia observed that the pace of development was satisfactory on the project but warned that it should be completed within the specified period without any compromise on quality of work and materials.

He termed the hostel a gift from CM Maryam Nawaz to working women where they would have a secure accommodation.

