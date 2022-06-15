(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Wednesday vowed to take up the issue of load shedding with the chief executive officer of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) of different villages and towns in his home constituency of Nowshera district.

Ikhtiar Wali on complaints of people, visited Jehangira grid station Nowshera and directed the authorities concerned to immediately end the unannounced load shedding at Akora Khattak, Khairabad, Shaidu, Jehangira and others adjoining areas.

He collected load shedding record from the concerned grid station and assured the people to take up the issue with CEO PESCO.

Ikhtiar Wali said that Imran Khan government was responsible for the current price hike, increase of Dollar value and load shedding.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly to put the country's on road to progress and development besides addressing problem of load shedding.