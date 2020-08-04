UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPA Warns India Against Brutalities In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:18 PM

MPA warns India against brutalities in IIOJK

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz has wanted Narendra Modi government against continuing brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz has wanted Narendra Modi government against continuing brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom would prove destructive for the Indian government.

Talking to the media, he said that India was crushing armless Kashmiris only to get hold of the valley. He regretted that Indian government had sent thousands of goons in held Valley for carnage of Muslims there.

He said that Pakistani nation would observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. He appealed to people to participate in the rallies in large numbers on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Provincial Assembly Narendra Modi Jammu August Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.