MPA warns India against brutalities in IIOJK

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz has wanted Narendra Modi government against continuing brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom would prove destructive for the Indian government.

Talking to the media, he said that India was crushing armless Kashmiris only to get hold of the valley. He regretted that Indian government had sent thousands of goons in held Valley for carnage of Muslims there.

He said that Pakistani nation would observe August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. He appealed to people to participate in the rallies in large numbers on Wednesday.