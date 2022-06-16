UrduPoint.com

MPA Warns To Siege WAPDA House Against Unscheduled Prolonged Loadshedding

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person Mega Projects, Asif Khan on Thursday warned to siege WAPDA House against unscheduled and prolonged power loadshedding in Peshawar.

Addressing a meeting here, he said if the government would not stop the loadshedding within seven days, thousands of people would stage protest in-front of the house and in case of any untoward incident the entire responsibility would be on the central government and WAPDA department, he said.

MPA added that the people of his area would not pay electricity bills after the deadline of seven days and the same would also be announced during Jumma sermons to convince people not to pay their bills.

He said that three new feeders were completed in his constituency but have not yet been made operational.

He said that despite 100 percent recovery of electricity bill in his area, 10 hours of loadshedding was being observed on daily basis.

On this occasion the elected representatives expressed their reservations over the unannounced and forced loadshedding by WAPDA and announced to support protest against WAPDA and PESCO.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Electricity Provincial Assembly WAPDA Same Government PESCO

