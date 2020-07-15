MPA welcome decision of Punjab govt to introduce mobile record units

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Member Punjab Assembly MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan has welcomed the decision of the Punjab government to introduce mobile land record units and said that the Punjab government under the enthusiastic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has been introducing historic initiatives in order to solve the problems of masses in line with modern requirements which have made it possible to provide significant relief to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that by deciding to make mobile land record units functional, the Punjab government has added another beautiful chapter to the public welfare agenda.

Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan said that this historic initiative of the Punjab government would provide computerized land record documents to the people in remote areas at their doorsteps, especially to the senior citizens, the sick and women.

He further said that the connection of mobile land record units with the existing land record centers through modern technology would ensure a massive increase in the services of land record system.