MPA Zardari For Providing Drinking Water To Thatta, Makli From Kenjhar Lake

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MPA Zardari for providing drinking water to Thatta, Makli from Kenjhar lake

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zardari has announced that drinking water would be provided to the people of Thatta and Makli from Keenjhar Lake.

Talking to media at his residence on Tuesday, Ali Hassan Zardari said that PC-1 had already been prepared for water supply purpose and was sent to the Chief Minister Sindh for approval.

It has been decided to lay a mega water supply line at a cost of Rs 2.5 billion to provide drinking water to the people of Thatta, Zardari said, adding that work would start after approval of the summary.

The MPA said that 12 acres of land has been allotted for construction of more water ponds to provide water to the people of Makli.

He said that construction of protective embankments for protection of coastal areas including Keti Bandar would also be started soon.

PPP District Vice President Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Ashiq Ali Zardari, Mahmood Alam Shah and other leaders were present on the occasion.

