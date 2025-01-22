MPA,commissioner Review Traffic Management In Multan
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim and MPA Salman Naeem reviewed traffic management in
the city's visit on Wednesday and discussed strategies for its improvement.
The officials identified key congestion points and explored measures to ensure
smooth traffic flow in the city.
MPA Salman Naeem emphasized the Punjab chief minister’s special focus on the city’s
development and infrastructure improvement.
He highlighted that an anti-encroachment operation was already underway, a move aimed
at facilitating better traffic flow.
Commissioner Amir Karim stated that clear directives had been issued to relevant departments
to enhance the city’s aesthetics and ensure effective traffic management.
He added that higher authorities were keen on implementing a sustainable plan to resolve
traffic issues efficiently.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan4 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK14 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house14 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft14 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed24 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar24 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost44 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China54 minutes ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods2 hours ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions12 hours ago