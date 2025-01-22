Open Menu

MPA,commissioner Review Traffic Management In Multan

MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim and MPA Salman Naeem reviewed traffic management in

the city's visit on Wednesday and discussed strategies for its improvement.

The officials identified key congestion points and explored measures to ensure

smooth traffic flow in the city.

MPA Salman Naeem emphasized the Punjab chief minister’s special focus on the city’s

development and infrastructure improvement.

He highlighted that an anti-encroachment operation was already underway, a move aimed

at facilitating better traffic flow.

Commissioner Amir Karim stated that clear directives had been issued to relevant departments

to enhance the city’s aesthetics and ensure effective traffic management.

He added that higher authorities were keen on implementing a sustainable plan to resolve

traffic issues efficiently.

