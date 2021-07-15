MPA,hails on approving huge funds for development of Rural areas.

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly, PP-277 Alamdaar Abbas Qureshi hailed for approving huge funds for the development of more than hundred rural areas.

Talking to the media persons on his arrival after a fruitful meeting with Prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Alamdaar informed that PM had approved a hefty grant for development of hundred rural areas of PP-277 with special directives to Punjab government to issue the funds at the earliest after completing legal formalities.

MPA told that he demanded for reasonable funds during meeting with PM and ascertained him about those localities which were still under sense of deprivation due to lack of basic existing facilities.

He said that PTI government was well aware of basic needs of masses and adopting various methods to solve their problems on their door step. He said that many of our villagers were spending their lives without clean drinking water.

"We will install water plants for providing healthy clean water to masses" he remarked and added that old electricity pools would be changed into modern and new electricity pools.

He said that health department was the back bone for all of us while there was no proper hospital to facilitate the masses even for first-aid.

He assured that a general hospital would be established with the approval funds to provide facilities of health to more and more people of those villages.

He said that he would spend these funds to establish a NADRA office in chock Qureshi to resolve the problem of those villagers who had to travel a long for NADRA office and on repairing of Noor Kubrrar, Bassera, Chowk Qureshi Road.

He said that PIT, government believed in welfare of people by providing best facilitating on their door steps.

Moreover, he hoped that Punjab government would issue the funds early as per special directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.