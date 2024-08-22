Open Menu

MPAs Applaud CM Punjab For Mega Relief In Electricity Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Members of the Punjab Assembly and party leaders have welcomed the mega relief in electricity bills provided to the people of Punjab by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

In a meeting with Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday, the members said that the Chief Minister deserves appreciation instead of criticism for her sincere efforts. They emphasized that providing significant relief to the public during tough economic times is a commendable step by the CM Punjab.

The members highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first female Chief Minister in history, has set a high standard of public service. They lauded the Chief Minister for offering relief of Rs. 14 per unit to the electricity consumers using between 201 to 500 units, drawing a clear line between making mere claims and taking practical steps.

The sincere efforts of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in serving the people of Punjab are being acknowledged and praised nationwide. The Assembly Members paid tribute to the Chief Minister, stating that she has won the battle of providing mega relief to the people.

Taimur Ali Lali, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Aun Hameed, along with others, discussed development projects and political matters during separate meetings with the Senior Provincial Minister.

Other notable attendees included Muhammad Akbar Hayat Harraj, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan, Amir Siyal, and Faisal Hayat Jaboana. Party leaders like Chaudhry Khalid Ghani, Khurram Laghari, Imran Daultana, and Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry also met the Senior Provincial Minister.

