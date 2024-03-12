MPAs Appointed Chairmen For CM Punjab Special Institutions' Committees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab government has appointed MPA Sebtain Raza Bukhari as Chairman for CM Punjab Special Institutions Committee for Muzaffargarh.
Two other MPAs including Alamdar Qureshi and Sajid Manan hailing from the same district, were designated as the committee's members, according to the statement.
In another turn, Former MPA Ahmad Yar Hinjra was appointed as chairman of the Committee of the same portfolio for district Kot Addu.
It's noteworthy to say that Punjab government constituted committees comprising newly and former elected lawmakers in different districts.
CM Punjab issued TROs according to which the committees would look after as well as supervised Nigheban Ramzan Package, Ramzan Bazaar and Agricultural shops.
The same committees are also mandated to oversee Clean Punjab, a tail program was initiated by the incumbent provincial government after coming into power.
The committees would forward the progress report to CM Punjan through services departments.
Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts would cooperate with the committees to accomplish the task in accordance with vision of CM Punjab, it was concluded.
