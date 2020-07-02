UrduPoint.com
MPAs Apprise Chief Minister About Problems Of Their Constituencies

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

MPAs apprise Chief Minister about problems of their constituencies

Various Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Thursday and apprised him about problems of their constituencies

Those calling on the chief minister included Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri, Chaudhry A Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Ghiasuddin, Azhar Abbas, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and others.

The chief minister assured the PMAs of resolving their issues and said that the journey of public service would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He emphasised that the government would ensure that genuine issues of the elected representatives were resolved and no one would be allowed to create hurdles.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Tahir Bashir Cheema were also present.

