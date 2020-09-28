UrduPoint.com
MPAs Arslan Taj, Adeel Ahmed Call On Shaikh Rasheed

Mon 28th September 2020

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs - Sindh Arslan Taj and Adeel Ahmed here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed and discussed matters pertinent to Railways

According to a PTI spokesman, the MPAs expressed their happiness over the commencement of work on the project of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

Arslan Taj and Adeel Ahmed briefed Shaikh Rasheed about the encroachments on Railways lands.

Arslan Taj said that the project of KCR was vital for the metropolis.

He said that the PTI government would soon complete the KCR project.

