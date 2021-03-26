MPAs asked to get vaccinated in Covid-19 centre

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker of Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday informed MPAs over the age of 60 years to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in a center established for them by the Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho.

Chairing a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh, he asked them to get themselves vaccinated and their family members if anyone was above the age of 60 years.