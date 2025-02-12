MPAs briefed on PICIIP

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Faisal Ikram Chaudhry were briefed on the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) by Project Director Hamza Salik and the NESPAK team.

Also present were Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Khwaja Tipu, Municipal Corporation Administrator Muhammad Iqbal, PICIIP Chief Engineer Sheikh Tahir, Saifullah, CO MCS Malik Ijaz, and City Manager Ali Khan.

MPA Manshaullah Butt instructed PICIIP officials to lay water supply and sewerage lines as part of the project. He emphasized that ongoing development under PICIIP is nearing completion, with the road and street rehabilitation to follow after the installation of utilities.

He set a 30-day target for completing this work.

Butt highlighted that the primary goal of the PICIIP project is to improve the quality of life for Sialkot residents. Launched with the collaboration of the Punjab government and the Asian Development Bank, the project ensures quality through NESPAK consultants, who are responsible for adhering to design specifications and completing the project on time.

He urged the Municipal Corporation and PICIIP teams to collaborate closely to ensure the project's quality and maintenance, so its benefits reach the public and enhance their living standards.