MPA's Brother Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM

MPA's brother passes away

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Syed Safiullah Shah, brother of former MPA, Pir Syed Sanaullah Shah Banuri, passed away due to illness on Monday, the family sources said.

His funeral will be held at 6 pm in Mohalla, Banuriyan.

APP/azh/378

