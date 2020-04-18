MPAs call on Chief Minister Punjab

Members Provincial Assembly Muhammad Mamoon Tarar and Nazir Ahmed Chohan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office here on Saturday The CM directed the elected representatives to take effective measures in dealing with COVID-19 in their respective areas and said that it was a time to stand beside the ailing humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Members Provincial Assembly Muhammad Mamoon Tarar and Nazir Ahmed Chohan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's Office here on Saturday The CM directed the elected representatives to take effective measures in dealing with COVID-19 in their respective areas and said that it was a time to stand beside the ailing humanity.

The PTI leadership understood the pain of indigent strata and fully aware of the problem of a common man, he said and added the whole PTI leadership was standing side by side with the people in coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately, opposition tried to do politics over corona outbreak and left the masses alone in their dire straits.

He said the opposition should know that people can't be served by making false statements.

The negative attitude of the opposition have been revealed in front of 22 crore people, he said, adding that It doesn't suit to opposition to politicize an important national issue like corona. Public servicewill remain continue with strong determination. The government willcontinue to serve the people in this time of trial, he added.