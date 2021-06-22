UrduPoint.com
MPAs Call On CM Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:44 PM

MPAs call on CM Buzdar

MPAs Ayesha Nawaz and Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :MPAs Ayesha Nawaz and Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

The CM said Rs.560 billion had been earmarked for the development program, adding that the budgetary targets would strengthen the provincial economy.

Meanwhile, the opposition's approach was irresponsible as it was criticising the budget without going through the details, he regretted. The common man had been facilitated and an indigent stratum was not burdened, he stressed and lamented the opposition had ignored the national interest.

The chief minister said that opposition was disheartened after its defeat at every front. It has no concern with the public issues and was only interested in criticism for the sake of criticism, added the CM.

MPAs thanked the chief minister for allocating a huge amount of money for district development package to ensure composite development of all areas in the province.

