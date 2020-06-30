UrduPoint.com
MPAs Call On CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

MPAs call on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters regarding their Constituencies.

The Chief Minister assured to early resolve their problems and vowed that every possible step would be taken to provide relief to the common man. He reiterated that an unnecessary increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated as every step of the government was aimed at providing relief to the masses. Public welfare programmes would be implemented in consultation with the elected representatives, he added.

The CM regretted that the past rulers ignored priorities of the people and wasted resources on exhibitory projects. Government resources were a trust of the people and it was dishonesty to use them for personal purposes, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI was the custodian of every penny of the public money and no one would be allowed to usurp that and would be spent on the welfare of the citizens.

The MPAs congratulated the CM for presenting the best budget in the wake of a difficult economic situation.

Those who met with the CM included Provincial Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana and MPAs including Nazir Ahmed Khan, Sardar Owais Khan Dreshak, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmed, Rana Shahbaz Ahmed, Seemabia Tahir, Shahwana Bashir, Musarrat Jamshed, Farhat Farooq, Asia Amjad, Talat Fatima Naqvi, Shaheena Kareem, Zainab Umair and Momina Waheed.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (R) Ejaz Hussain were also present.

