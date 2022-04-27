MPAs call on Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Liaqat Ali Khan, Nighat Orakzai and Rabia Basri on Wednesday separately called on acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here at Governor's House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Liaqat Ali Khan, Nighat Orakzai and Rabia Basri on Wednesday separately called on acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here at Governor's House.

According to a press release issued by Governor's House, the MPAs discussed matters pertaining to political situation in the country with the governor.

On the occasion, the projects related to public welfare and overall government affairs also came under the discussion.