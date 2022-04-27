UrduPoint.com

MPAs Call On Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly including Liaqat Ali Khan, Nighat Orakzai and Rabia Basri on Wednesday separately called on acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here at Governor's House

According to a press release issued by Governor's House, the MPAs discussed matters pertaining to political situation in the country with the governor.

On the occasion, the projects related to public welfare and overall government affairs also came under the discussion.

