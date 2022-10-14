MPAs call on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F)'s MPAs Malik Zafar Azam and Mian Nisar Gul called on Ameer of JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman here in Mufti Mahmood Markaz on Friday.

Secretary Information JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Abdul Jalil Jan and former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting they discussed national and provincial situations and particularly by-elections on three National Assembly Constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.