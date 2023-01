(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Chaudhary Ashraf Ali Ansari and Malik Ghulam Qasim Hunjra separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meetings, the political situation in Punjab province was discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.