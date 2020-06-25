UrduPoint.com
MPAs Calls On Chief Minister Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:52 AM

MPAs calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

Members of the Provincial Assembly on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber set up at a local hotel and discussed different issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his assembly chamber set up at a local hotel and discussed different issues.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the country was going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus and asked the public representatives to utilize their energies for dealing with it.

The Punjab government has made concerted efforts to overcome the spread of coronavirus as daily testing capacity in the province had also reached 12,000.

He asked the public representatives to monitor prices of essential items in their districts while remaining in constant contact with the administration. Similarly, they should also visit hospitals to monitor medical facilities and encourage doctors and paramedics engaged in serving the ailing humanity, he added.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition parties had weakened the national unity through their negative politics on corona and did nothing except lip-service.

Collective decisions had been made in consultation with the stakeholders against COVID-19, the CM added.

Those who called on the CM included Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Muhammad Hanif,Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, Khurram Sohail Khan Leghari, Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dareshk, Ch Iftikhar Hussain,Abdul Rehman Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Umer Farooq, Sonia Ali Raza Shah and others.

