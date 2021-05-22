MPAs calls on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed complete confidence in him

MPAs including Saeed Akhtar Niwani, Ajmal Cheema, Noman Langrial, Zawar Warraich, Nazir Chohan, Umer Aftab and Aun Chaudhary met with the CM.

"PTI is our party and unconditional attachment will be continued," the MPAs said.

The CM said his doors were open to all and the party was united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In-justice would never be done with anybody while the politics of revenge was not a tradition of the government, he stressed. Genuine reservations would be addressed as the government believed in the supremacy of justice, concluded the CM.