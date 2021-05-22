UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Calls On Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:47 AM

MPAs calls on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed complete confidence in him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed complete confidence in him.

MPAs including Saeed Akhtar Niwani, Ajmal Cheema, Noman Langrial, Zawar Warraich, Nazir Chohan, Umer Aftab and Aun Chaudhary met with the CM.

"PTI is our party and unconditional attachment will be continued," the MPAs said.

The CM said his doors were open to all and the party was united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In-justice would never be done with anybody while the politics of revenge was not a tradition of the government, he stressed. Genuine reservations would be addressed as the government believed in the supremacy of justice, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister All Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

34 minutes ago

Gum disease could lead to a severe COVID-19 infect ..

2 minutes ago

GB parliamentarians organize rallies against Israe ..

2 minutes ago

Govt successfully raised Palestine issue internati ..

2 minutes ago

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

3 hours ago

NCOC devises policy for Pakistanis working abroad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.