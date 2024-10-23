Open Menu

MPAs Calls On CM; Discuss Public Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Safdar Hussain Sahi and Muhammad Zubair

Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at her office here on Wednesday.

The CM discussed pressing public issues and the development needs of their Constituencies.

The meeting also addressed the overall political situation in the country and party matters

within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the party's commitment to serving the public, stating,

“Serving people is our first priority as per the manifesto of PML-N.

” She added that

in a short span of time, Punjab has been put on road to development in real sense.

The visiting MPAs commended the Chief Minister's vision for public welfare.

Safdar Hussain Sahi noted that "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme aims to provide

millions of families with housing.

Muhammad Zubair Khan said: “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is consistently

active in public service.”

