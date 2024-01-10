Open Menu

MPA's Candidate Booked In Youth's Murder Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 06:28 PM

MPA's candidate booked in youth's murder attempt

Former MNA and incumbent candidate of MPA, Asghar Ali Jatt was booked in the murder attempt of a youth named Faizan Mustafa here

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Former MNA and incumbent candidate of MPA, Asghar Ali Jatt was booked in the murder attempt of a youth named Faizan Mustafa here.

The 21-year-old reported victim, Faizan Mustafa was injured critically near Hamza town, Gagu Mandi last night of Wednesday.

He was removed to Nishtar Hospital after firing by an unidentified assailant that caused him severely wounded, it was said.

Two others namely Umar Nazeer Jatt and Tahir Naqash Jatt, the son and nephew respectively of former MNA Chaudhary Nazeer Jatt, were also nominated as accomplices of the main accused, Asghar Ali Jatt in the FIR registered on report of the victim's mother.

Both of the accused persons, Umar Nazir Jatt and Asghar Ali Jatt are candidates from PP- 230. In a statement, the said candidates claimed that they were being victimized by the opponents for contesting the election. Chaudhary Nazir Jatt said he and his son had been staying for a long time in Saudi Arabia, thus having nothing to do with the said crime.

According to him, the case was false and baseless, and his opponents wanted to exploit them keeping in view the explicit defeat ahead of the general election.

