MPAs Concerned Over Increasing Cases Of Child Abduction, Molestation In KP

Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday expressed concerned over increase in incidents of child sexual harassment bedsides kidnapping

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here Monday expressed concerned over increase in incidents of child sexual harassment bedsides kidnapping.

JUI-F MPA Inayatullah on point of order informed the house that a twelve-year-old female child was missing from last 27 days from Samar Bagh area of district Dir Lower and so far she had not been recovered while her parents were awaiting her safe recovery.

PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai on her point-of-order also pointed out the abduction of another under-aged girl Zenab from Nothia area of Peshawar from last 26 days. She said that matter should be taken to an appropriate forum and safe recovery of both the missing children should be ensured.

The two legislators requested the house to direct the police and other authorities concerned to take prompt action and ensured safe recovery of the missing children.

