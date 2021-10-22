UrduPoint.com

MPAs Delegation Calls On Governor

Fri 22nd October 2021

A delegation of Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) led by Opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan Advocate called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here on Friday

The delegation comprised MPAs Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran, Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Nasrullah Zira, Mir Asad Baloch, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, Younis Zehri and Akbar Mengal.

The governor said that the protection of public interest could be ensured only by adopting constitutional and democratic procedures in a democratic government.

"It is my personnel desire and endeavor to bring all matters to a conclusion in a mutual understandable and democratic manner," he added.

He further said that there was a constitutional way for running all parliamentary affairs which must abide by the entire parliamentarians.

The governor said that there were glorious values and traditions in the society for resolving the issues .

The delegation apprised the governor about its concerns and urged to play his constitutional role.

The governor listened their concerns and demands carefully and assured all possible cooperation within the ambit of the constitution.

