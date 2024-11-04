Open Menu

MPAs Directed To Ensure Presence In KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 10:58 PM

MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Panel of Chairman Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair on Monday directed all the lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Panel of Chairman Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair on Monday directed all the lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Assembly.

Expresses displeasure over lack of interest and short of attendance of the law makers in the today's session, the Speaker said it was the responsibility of the Government to ensure presence of their lawmakers in the Assembly and respond to the opposition queries.

Meanwhile, the expenditure limit regarding renovation of the official houses of panel of Chairman and Provincial Ministers was fixed at Rs1 million.

They would be able to purchase carpets and refrigerators etc.

The Assembly also approved privileged amendment bill 2024 regarding salaries and allowances of the MPAs and Provincial  Ministers.

The law Minister Aftab Alam presented KP Landuse and Building Control Ammendment Bill 2024 that was approved by the house with majority.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aftab Alam All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahea ..

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..

1 minute ago
 Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offe ..

Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offer

1 minute ago
 Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at ..

Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education ..

10 minutes ago
 Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: ..

Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: experts

1 minute ago
 Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US electi ..

Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election

10 minutes ago
 SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law

SHRC holds seminar on HR awareness & law

1 minute ago
KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines

KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines

1 minute ago
 Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (N ..

Senate approves 6 bills including Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) B ..

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marria ..

KP Assembly approves resolution for closing marriages halls at 10pm

1 minute ago
 Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connec ..

Penalty laws have direct effects, these are connected with human rights: Federal ..

53 seconds ago
 NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of pa ..

NADRA has policy regarding children deprived of parental identity: Attaullah Tar ..

54 seconds ago
 4 private members bills smoothly sail through Sena ..

4 private members bills smoothly sail through Senate

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan