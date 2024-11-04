MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Panel of Chairman Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair on Monday directed all the lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Panel of Chairman Speaker Idress Khattak in Chair on Monday directed all the lawmakers to ensure their presence in the Assembly.

Expresses displeasure over lack of interest and short of attendance of the law makers in the today's session, the Speaker said it was the responsibility of the Government to ensure presence of their lawmakers in the Assembly and respond to the opposition queries.

Meanwhile, the expenditure limit regarding renovation of the official houses of panel of Chairman and Provincial Ministers was fixed at Rs1 million.

They would be able to purchase carpets and refrigerators etc.

The Assembly also approved privileged amendment bill 2024 regarding salaries and allowances of the MPAs and Provincial Ministers.

The law Minister Aftab Alam presented KP Landuse and Building Control Ammendment Bill 2024 that was approved by the house with majority.