MPAs discus problems of their regions with CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and discussed with him the problems of their regions and Constituencies.

The chief minister told the MPAs that the development projects were being monitored by he himself to develop the backward areas. He said that the government believed in composite development in the province. Constituency-related problems of the MPAs would be solved by the government, he promised. The genuine issues of parliamentarians would be solved at every cost, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the worst-hit areas have been sealed to stop the spread of coronavirus and added that sealed localities would be opened after the areas were virus-free. He asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and resolved that the government would leave no stone unturned for eradication of coronavirus.

He said that governmental steps were aimed at protecting the lives of citizens and people could continue their routine by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chief minister said that Rs 25 billion were issued to deal with coronavirus in the current financial year and added that huge funds had also been allocated for the next financial year.

More high-dependency beds would be provided to the Punjab government, he said adding the decisions were being made after daily review of the coronavirus situation in Punjab and it was regrettable that the opposition tried to politicise coronavirus situation.

The opposition leaders have no concerns for the ailing humanity. The nation would not forgive those point-scoring at the cost of human lives. On the other hand, the government had taken decisions with collective wisdom, the CM added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar M Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Ijaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Taimur Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Ehsan Jehangir, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Saleem Sarwer Jora, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Asif Majeed and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Abbas Ali Shah.