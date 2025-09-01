MPAs Discuss Flood Situation, Road Issues With DC
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram met with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali, to review the ongoing flood situation and assess the progress of restoration efforts.
During the meeting, the MPAs expressed serious concern over the deteriorated condition of several roads linked to the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP). They called for immediate corrective measures and legal action against those responsible for any negligence.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali informed the delegation that a major sewerage and water supply project is currently underway in Sialkot under the PICIIP. She explained that recent rainfall had caused land subsidence at various points along the newly installed sewerage lines.
A formal letter has been sent to the client department, and the contractor has already initiated restoration work.
She further clarified that the Local Government Department, Government of Punjab, is the client department for this project. The work has been awarded under PICIIP, with NESPAK acting as the official consultant.
To ensure transparency and quality, the government will also conduct a third-party evaluation of the project, she added. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the contractor is legally bound to adhere to all codal formalities and prescribed technical standards. In case of any violation, strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities under the law.
