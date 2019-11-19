MPAs discuss problems, uplift projects of their areas with Punjab Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems and development schemes in their respective constituencies

The chief minister issued instructions to the officials concerned for solution to the problems. The assembly members also presented various proposals about their constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that a coordinated strategy had been devised to solve the problems being faced by people in districts. He regretted that public money was wasted on exhibitory projects in the past and added that the PTI government had eliminated such wrong traditions. He reiterated that resources were a sacred trust of the people and their personal use is dishonesty.

The government is the custodian of every penny and no one would be allowed to plunder the national resources. He added that public money would be spent only on the welfare of the people and every step would be taken to provide relief to the general public.

He said that unnecessary increase in prices of essential items would not be tolerated, adding that every step of the government is meant for providing relief to masses.

Those who called on the CM included Auqaf minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, members of the Punjab Assembly Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Saleem Sarwar Jorra, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry, Mst Saleem Bibi, Taimur Ali Laali, Mian Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Ahmad, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and others.