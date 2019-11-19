UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Discuss Problems, Uplift Projects Of Their Areas With Punjab Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

MPAs discuss problems, uplift projects of their areas with Punjab Chief Minister

Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems and development schemes in their respective constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Tuesday and apprised him of the problems and development schemes in their respective Constituencies.

The chief minister issued instructions to the officials concerned for solution to the problems. The assembly members also presented various proposals about their constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that a coordinated strategy had been devised to solve the problems being faced by people in districts. He regretted that public money was wasted on exhibitory projects in the past and added that the PTI government had eliminated such wrong traditions. He reiterated that resources were a sacred trust of the people and their personal use is dishonesty.

The government is the custodian of every penny and no one would be allowed to plunder the national resources. He added that public money would be spent only on the welfare of the people and every step would be taken to provide relief to the general public.

He said that unnecessary increase in prices of essential items would not be tolerated, adding that every step of the government is meant for providing relief to masses.

Those who called on the CM included Auqaf minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, members of the Punjab Assembly Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Saleem Sarwar Jorra, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Irshad Chaudhry, Mst Saleem Bibi, Taimur Ali Laali, Mian Muhammad Asif, Shahbaz Ahmad, Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and others.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Money From Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Manchester Lord Mayor meets Punjab Chief Minister ..

4 minutes ago

Principals of various colleges transferred in KP

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits typhoid camps, witnesse ..

4 minutes ago

Notices to be served to illegal multi-storied buil ..

4 minutes ago

PPC's safer charity campaigns, surveys countering ..

10 minutes ago

CDA to beautify Islamabad, Kashmir Highways

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.