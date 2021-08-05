UrduPoint.com

MPAs Express Satisfaction Over Progress On Issues Of Southern Districts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:36 PM

Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday expressed satisfaction over the progress of development work in the region and thanked the chief minister for holding special meetings to address the issues of general public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from southern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday expressed satisfaction over the progress of development work in the region and thanked the chief minister for holding special meetings to address the issues of general public.

They said in a meeting of the parliamentarians from southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair to review progress so far made on the decisions taken in the last meeting regarding redressal of public issues in the southern region.

The lawmakers said such meetings had resulted in a significant improvement in overall developmental activities and redressal of public issues as well.

Besides, Provincial Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir and Special Assistant to CM Zahoor Shakir, the meeting was also attended by members provincial assembly from southern districts, Commissioners of Kohat, Bannu and D.I Khan Divisions and other higher authorities of relevant departments.

The participants were informed that in the last meeting, a total of 37 public issues of important nature were identified in the different sectors of the southern districts out of which twelve public issues had been resolved so far and work on remaining issues was also in progress as per stipulated timelines.

The chief minister urged upon authorities to resolve all the remaining issues within the timelines adding that ultimate goal of whole the exercise was to facilitate the general public of the southern region.

He particularly urged to focus on the issues in social sectors including Health, Education and Public Health Engineering and directed that all the developmental activities in these sectors be completed on priority.

The chief minister also directed to take immediate steps to operationalize the health facilities directing the secretaries of Health and Communication & Works Departments to jointly visit the Doaba Hospital and submit him a report so that the hospital could be operationalized without any delay.

He directed all the provincial departments to ensure handing/taking over of newly completed buildings in order to utilize them in the larger public interest making it clear that no delay would allowed in this regard.

He particularly directed to ensure handing/taking over of newly established building of Hangu prison within a month and added that he would formally inaugurate the prison for which all the preparations should be completed.

He further directed to accelerate progress on the construction of building for Hangu University Campus adding that feasibility study and PC-I of the project should be completed in minimum possible time.

The chief minister directed the Higher Education Department for necessary steps to ensure availability of staff in the government colleges of Hangu further directing that all the professors and lecturers working on deputation in other departments be repatriated so that they could be posted against the vacant posts in higher education institutions.

He further directed all the administrative secretaries to submit written reports regarding implementation of government's policy regarding posting/transfer of employees working on the same post for the last two years.

On this occasion, the chief minister urged the need to make anti-encroachment drives more effective in all the major cities of the province. Mahmood Khan also agreed to the proposal regarding establishment of Dar-ul-Aman in D.I Khan and directed the authorities concerned to make this a part of scheme already approved for establishing Dar-ul-Amans in the province.

He also directed to ensure completion of drinking water supply schemes in the water stressed areas in a phased manner adding that the government would go all out to ensure that issue of clean drinking water in the southern region.

