MPAs from Gujranwala division call on Punjab Chief Minister

Members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) belonging to Gujranwala division met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed various matters including solution to the public problems through the best service delivery

They apprised the chief minister about the problems of their Constituencies and other issues one by one and the chief minister issued instructions on-the-spot for their solution.

Usman Buzdar announced visit to every district of the province after the budget session and said that he would personally monitor the state of development schemes. "The assembly members are my companions and their problems will be solved on priority basis," he added.

"The post of chief minister is not a position of enjoyment but of great responsibility, and the public service is my mission and core agenda," the CM added.

Usman Buzdar said that genuine priorities were ignored by the past rulers and national resources were wasted on projects for personal projection. "Now the show-off time is over and the PTI government has focused on the social sector for ensuring genuine prosperity of people," he added.

The chief minister announced setting up a stadium in every tehsil for promoting sports and added that these facilities would be established on priority basis in those tehsils where there were no such facility earlier.

Funds will be released in consultations with the assembly members for providing clean drinking water and schemes relating to provision of healthcare and education. Resources will also be arranged for repair and maintenance of roads in Gujranwala division, he added.

The CM said that mafias engaged in looting people would not be spared as the government had initiated indiscriminate action against the powerful land grabbers and brought them to the book.

The chief minister announced setting up 115 new 'arazi (land) centres' to solve public complaints and said that these centres would be made functional by December in different areas of the province. "My team and I are answerable to people of the province," added Usman Buzdar.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed in Sialkot, Mianwali and Rahim Yar Khan and every possible steps would be taken for protection of life and property of people.

The chief minister said that he would go to every extent to provide necessary facilities to people, adding that every job would be done on merit in Punjab as nepotism, corruption and a culture of recommendations had devastated the institutions in the past.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's fight against corruption was the voice of every Pakistani as he had exposed the gigantic idols of corruption. The 22 crore people of Pakistan want strict accountability of the corrupt elements as salvation of the country lies in eradication of corruption and corrupt elements, he added.

The assembly members paid tributes to the services of chief minister for the province and said that he was serving people with dedication and commitment. "Punjab will progress under your leadership and people will be prosperous," they hoped.

Provincial ministers Muhammad Akhlaq, Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Advisor Aun Chaudhry, Chief-Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, chief secretary, and others also attended the meeting.