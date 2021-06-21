UrduPoint.com
MPAs From Gujrat Call On Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:14 PM

MPAs from Gujrat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and extended felicitation to him for presenting a public-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :MPAs from Gujrat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and extended felicitation to him for presenting a public-friendly budget.

The CM said that anarchistic politics could not prevail in the country as such elements were following the enemy's agenda. The opposition was frustrated and it could not fool the people, he said and emphasised that Pakistan had moved forward toward development under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The chief minister mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) was an ally and relations with the allies were stronger than before. There was the best relationship with the allied party and the government was taking it along in the decision-making process, he emphasised.

The CM said, the government was working hard for the solution of public problems and his doors were open to all. "There was a one-man show in the past but I take everybody along and decisions are made with mutual consultation," the CM added.

Those MPAs who called on CM included Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry.

They said that the provincial budget was an important document for ensuring composite development at the grassroots and the district development package would start a new era of development.

