MPAs from merged areas attend orientation training on local governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :German donor agency GIZ in collaboration with the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD) and KP Assembly, organized 3-day orientation workshop on Local Government System and Parliamentary Proceedings for members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of the merged areas at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The workshop was organized to move forward the implementation of post-merger reforms in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal Khan Wazir, Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayat Ullah Wasim Special Secretary LGE&RDD KP and Attaullah Khan Special Secretary of KP Assembly in their inaugural remarks emphasized on the importance of the orientation workshop for the members of Provincial Assembly.

Among other key government dignitaries, the training was also attended by Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, MPA & Ex-Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Ms. Haleema, Deputy Secretary LGE&RDD KP. Amjad Ali, Special Secretary (PAC), KP Assembly, officers of the Local Governance school, LGE&RDD, and the Local Government Reforms Unit. A total of 23 MPAs including 17 from Merged Areas and six from KP settled districts attended the training.

Keeping in view the important role of the MPAs in the provincial development the orientation workshop was aimed at enriching the capacities of MPAs in formulation, adjusting and introducing new laws for the province, passing of annual budget, debating on issues of public importance and representing their constituency in the provincial assembly.

During the packed inclusive orientation workshop, various sessions were conducted including sensitization and awareness of parliamentary processes, the benefits and implications of local government system, and improved services delivery for the local communities in merged areas.

The orientation on the local government system will further assist the MPAs to support the post-merger LGE&RDD initiatives for the uplift of the local communities.

The speakers said that the provincial government has completed all preparations and ECP was planning to hold local body elections before the end of the year. As such this effort was timed to coincide with and complement the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and LGE&RDD initiatives to hold local body elections in the earliest to empower people at grassroots level.

They said efforts were being made to implement the Merged Areas reforms and to improve services provisions for the local population wherein GIZ contributed greatly to implementing the FATA Development Programme (FDP) and providing technical assistance to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to implement the FATA reforms.

These contributions also helped in improving service provision to the population in the Merged Areas in the field of local government, health and education. They said the Programme is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the European Union.

The speakers further revealed that KP Government was working closely with all communities of the Merged Areas through its provincial departments and attached bodies, with active support of the Federal Government, donor agencies, the United Nations, and international communities & organizations, to bring the erstwhile FATA into mainstream democratic platform and implement post-merger reforms consequently.