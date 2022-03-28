UrduPoint.com

MPAs From Multan Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:42 PM

MPAs from Multan call on Prime Minister

Members of Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers from Multan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Members of Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party workers from Multan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nadeem Qureshi and Javed Akhtar Ansari, members of the provincial assembly and Malik Adnan Dogar, member PTI were included in the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the ongoing uplift projects, South Punjab package and popularity of Naya Pakistan Sehat Card were discussed.

The prime minister directed for completion of the development projects on priority basis and further strengthening of the party organization.

The participants of the meeting congratulated the prime minister on the successful public gathering in Islamabad.

