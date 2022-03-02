UrduPoint.com

MPA's 'illegal' Petrol Pump Demolished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MPA's 'illegal' petrol pump demolished

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :District administration demolished petrol pump allegedly set-up illegally at Highway department's property on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali Bilawal took action along with police force to erase the fuel station owned by PML-N's MPA, Khalid Mahmood Dogar over application of overseas Pakistani woman.

According to Highways Department, lease record of the patrol pump hadn't been presented neither with them nor revenue department since 1948. For which, an overseas woman had put up application and notice was served on the respective owner in the light of application.

Action was taken on direction of DC Vehari.

Responding against action, the affected owner said he had received notice on 25th of February, last month with reply was sought till fourth of March. But, he said action was initiated before due date maintained for the reply. According to him, he used to have submitted fare regularly with Highways department. The MPA termed the action political victimization to which he would resort for lawful proceeding against the authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehari February March Women

Recent Stories

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the f ..

PSL 7 comes to a whooping end; TECNO doubles the fun with its Predict & Win acti ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>