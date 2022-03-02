(@FahadShabbir)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :District administration demolished petrol pump allegedly set-up illegally at Highway department's property on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Bilawal Ali Bilawal took action along with police force to erase the fuel station owned by PML-N's MPA, Khalid Mahmood Dogar over application of overseas Pakistani woman.

According to Highways Department, lease record of the patrol pump hadn't been presented neither with them nor revenue department since 1948. For which, an overseas woman had put up application and notice was served on the respective owner in the light of application.

Action was taken on direction of DC Vehari.

Responding against action, the affected owner said he had received notice on 25th of February, last month with reply was sought till fourth of March. But, he said action was initiated before due date maintained for the reply. According to him, he used to have submitted fare regularly with Highways department. The MPA termed the action political victimization to which he would resort for lawful proceeding against the authority.