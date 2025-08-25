MPAs in KP Assembly for resolution of problems through negotiations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair here Monday said that all problems should be addressed through talks and peaceful negotiations imperative for mutual coexistence and tolerant society.

During the ongoing debate on law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, MPA Muhammad Usman Khan on a point of order said that use of peaceful means for resolution of a conflict bring lasting peace to the area.

If there is peace, there will be employment and development in the region.

He emphasized setting politics aside and uniting for the people affected by terrorism. Efforts for peace should be made through peaceful struggle, and immediate steps must be taken in this regard.

ANP’s Parliamentary Leader Arbab Usman said that ANP leadership is standing firm against terrorism. He accused PTI members of admitting to paying extortion money and challenged them to a comparison, saying ANP accomplished more in five years than PTI did in its 12-year rule.

He criticized the provincial government for blaming the Federal government for lack of funds while the Chief Minister KP claims there is no shortage of resources in the province. He said opposition members haven’t received even a token of support in two years and called it wrong to accuse ANP of terrorism.

According to the Global Terrorism Index, the province is severely affected by terrorism. He said the government is only concerned about holding on to power. “It is our duty to do something for our constituents. Political point-scoring won't help. Law and order is a shared issue. On one side, there's terrorism; on the other, floods. Learn from your mistakes.”

Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi, said, “We speak on the basis of performance, while the opposition only criticizes PTI and the provincial government.

"No one has offered any concrete suggestions to improve the law-and-order situation. Operations are not a solution to any problem. Peace has often been established here through negotiation. We are ready to accept the challenge of opening ballot boxes — it will become clear who really won on Form-47.

We received votes in the name of Imran Khan. A true leader is one who earns votes for his candidates — not one who becomes a liability.”

He continued, “We have proven on October 4, November 26, and August 5 that we are not among those who run away. This place should not be for blame games and criticism — the whole province is watching us. Any laws that are fueling this fire should be amended by this assembly. A united voice should be raised against terrorism as well as operations. The province should not be turned into another testing ground.”

He condemned the violent crackdown on the white-flag peace marchers in Karachi, who were demanding peace in KP. “What kind of joke is this — you can do all the oppression you want, but the son and family of Shaukat Khanum won’t break,” he said.

Shazia Jadoon, Rangez Khan, and others also participated in the debate.

Regarding the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan, a member of the provincial assembly elected from Buner — the district most affected by the flood — addressed the Assembly and said, “Buner has been severely affected by the floods, where 238 people were martyred, more than 100 injured, and 14 people are still missing. Around 26,000 acres of land has been destroyed by the flood. Five thousand livestock perished, and nearly 1,300 houses were partially, while around four were completely destroyed. About 50 marble factories and 300 vehicles were also destroyed.”

He thanked the Chief Minister for visiting Buner and sharing the grief of the victims. He also appreciated welfare organizations and praised the officials and institutions working on rehabilitation in the district. Compensation payments to victims are ongoing, and he urged for the rehabilitation work to be completed on an emergency basis.

“We don’t want to politicize the flood tragedy, but flood victims needs more support from federal government ”

He emphasized that the people of Buner need support in this difficult time. Abdul Munim, also elected from Buner, thanked the Chief Minister and the provincial government as well.