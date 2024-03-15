MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram inaugurated the Imam Bibi Maternity Home and Health Centre, here on Friday.

The medical facility would remain open 24/7 and provide all facilities including medical check-up, ultrasound, laboratory tests, etc. Nutritional supplements and medicines would be available for pregnant women free, according to a handout, issued by the district information office here.

The MPAs expressed satisfaction over the facilities being made available for the patients. They directed Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rehan Azhar to upgrade the Khawaja Safdar Dispensary, which had been given the status of a maternity home and directed that such staff should be appointed who were ethical and dutiful.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said the facility of maternity home in Rangpura Chowk in the centre of the city was the most important need of the hour and citizens should make full use of it. He said cash assistance is also being provided under the BISP programme to meet nutritional needs of the mother and child at the maternity home.

Khawaja Tipu Sultan, Amin Mir, Tariq Mir Bol, Chaudhry Saifullah and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waseem Mirza besides lady health workers and members of paramedical staff were also present.

Dr. Rehan Azhar said that labor room, wards, laboratory and ultrasound facilities will be provided 24 hours absolutely free in the maternity home.