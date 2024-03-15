MPAs Inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram inaugurated the Imam Bibi Maternity Home and Health Centre, here on Friday.
The medical facility would remain open 24/7 and provide all facilities including medical check-up, ultrasound, laboratory tests, etc. Nutritional supplements and medicines would be available for pregnant women free, according to a handout, issued by the district information office here.
The MPAs expressed satisfaction over the facilities being made available for the patients. They directed Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Rehan Azhar to upgrade the Khawaja Safdar Dispensary, which had been given the status of a maternity home and directed that such staff should be appointed who were ethical and dutiful.
MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said the facility of maternity home in Rangpura Chowk in the centre of the city was the most important need of the hour and citizens should make full use of it. He said cash assistance is also being provided under the BISP programme to meet nutritional needs of the mother and child at the maternity home.
Khawaja Tipu Sultan, Amin Mir, Tariq Mir Bol, Chaudhry Saifullah and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waseem Mirza besides lady health workers and members of paramedical staff were also present.
Dr. Rehan Azhar said that labor room, wards, laboratory and ultrasound facilities will be provided 24 hours absolutely free in the maternity home.
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters6 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress of smart surveillance project6 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive launched6 minutes ago
-
Narh Sur cultural heritage added to National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Paki ..6 minutes ago
-
Five arrested from secret gambling den6 minutes ago
-
Rs 2 lac fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding6 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms16 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
KSA launches Iftar program in Faisal Masjid46 minutes ago
-
QAU scientists reveal genetic clues to lower COVID-19 contagion46 minutes ago
-
CTO directs CTP officers to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads56 minutes ago
-
Murderer among two absconders held, illegal weapons recovered56 minutes ago