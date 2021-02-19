MPAs including Malik Naseer, Babu Raheem call on Deputy Speaker Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Khan Shahwani along with MPA Babu Raheem Mengal called on Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Khan Muskhail at his chamber on Friday.

Issues of farmers, upcoming election of senate and other matters of province came under discussion during the meeting.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M)'s MPA Malik Naseer Khan also apprised the Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Muskhail about problems of farmers of the province.

Deputy Speaker also assured that he would cooperate with him to address issues of cultivators, saying that Livestock and Agriculture are important sectors of the province while provincial government was taking practical steps to develop both sectors for interest of farmers and province.