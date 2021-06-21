UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Meet Chief Minister Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:11 PM

MPAs meet Chief Minister Buzdar

MPAs Gulraiz Afzal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :MPAs Gulraiz Afzal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interests.

The chief minister said that realistic targets had been identified in the budget according to public needs.

It was not a jugglery of words and figures but a document of balanced development vision according to public aspirations, he added.

Similarly, the indigent strata had been given relief and economic indicators were also positive due to the policies of the government, he said. The budget would be easily passed as making hue and cry was the only agenda of the opposition. It left the people alone in the corona and was disheartened due to a balanced budget, the CM said. Opposition was also opposing economic stability, he said and advised the opposition parties to avoid using the budget for political purposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Budget Hue Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MPAs from Gujrat call on Chief Minister Sardar Usm ..

34 seconds ago

US, UK, EU, Canada Urge Belarus to Cooperate With ..

35 seconds ago

1st Scientific Training on 'Phenotypic Characteriz ..

36 seconds ago

1 arrested, 940 gm heroin seized

38 seconds ago

Man dies in train accident

3 minutes ago

CCI approves National Electricity Policy 2021 to r ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.