MPAs meet Chief Minister Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :MPAs Gulraiz Afzal, Muhammad Tariq Tarar and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss matters of mutual interests.

The chief minister said that realistic targets had been identified in the budget according to public needs.

It was not a jugglery of words and figures but a document of balanced development vision according to public aspirations, he added.

Similarly, the indigent strata had been given relief and economic indicators were also positive due to the policies of the government, he said. The budget would be easily passed as making hue and cry was the only agenda of the opposition. It left the people alone in the corona and was disheartened due to a balanced budget, the CM said. Opposition was also opposing economic stability, he said and advised the opposition parties to avoid using the budget for political purposes.