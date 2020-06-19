MPAs meet Chief Minister Buzdar ; express full confidence

Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence over his leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence over his leadership.

The MPAs assured of their full support to Chief Minister Punjab.

MPAs including-- Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar Muhammad Mohayyudin Khan Khosa, Ejaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Colonel (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Ahsan Jehangir and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed political as well as party matters.

They apprised the chief minister about matters related to their Constituencies. The Chief Minister assured to resolve their issues, adding that assembly members were his lieutenants and any hurdle in their genuine work was unacceptable.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that the province was facing difficult economic situation due to coronavirus pandemic, but people related problems faced by elected members would be solved on priority basis.