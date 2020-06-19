UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MPAs Meet Chief Minister Buzdar ; Express Full Confidence

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:17 PM

MPAs meet Chief Minister Buzdar ; express full confidence

Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence over his leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Members of Provincial Assembly from different districts of the province called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence over his leadership.

The MPAs assured of their full support to Chief Minister Punjab.

MPAs including-- Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar Muhammad Mohayyudin Khan Khosa, Ejaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Colonel (R) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Taimoor Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Ahsan Jehangir and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed political as well as party matters.

They apprised the chief minister about matters related to their Constituencies. The Chief Minister assured to resolve their issues, adding that assembly members were his lieutenants and any hurdle in their genuine work was unacceptable.

Usman Buzdar pointed out that the province was facing difficult economic situation due to coronavirus pandemic, but people related problems faced by elected members would be solved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Ghulam Ali From Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

21 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

32 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister condoles with MPA

3 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Kasur

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to empower women through e-commerce ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.